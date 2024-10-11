Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to stay afloat without the nucleus of their offense.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey has yet to see the field this season as he tries to work his way back from discomfort in both of his Achilles. McCaffrey is doing everything within his power to see the field, including going overseas to see specialists.

The reigning offensive player of the year traveled to Germany earlier in the season in hopes of finding a solution, but it appears he’s still going to miss time.

Per NFL insider Adam Schefter, McCaffrey won’t play in next week’s Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play next week vs. the Chiefs. https://t.co/oy717zmwnN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2024

Fans online reacted to the news that the Niners would be without their biggest threat once again.

“*Pretends to act surprised,” one fan said on Twitter.

“They can win without him for now. They are saving him for the playoffs. Trust me,” one person speculated.

“Heart breaking they can’t catch a break,’ a fan added.

“With no McCaffrey on deck, the 49ers will be sailing into next week with a storm brewing on the horizon. Shanahan will have to lean on his depth and creativity more than ever, but no matter how you slice it, this is a massive hit to their firepower. How do you stop the Chiefs without your star running back? That’s the riddle they’ll need to solve, and fast. Ok? Ok,” one particularly articulate fan tweeted.

It’ll be tough for San Francisco to avenge last year’s loss without their dynamo running back, but the game should still be can’t-miss television. Hopefully, McCaffrey will be ready should the two teams meet in February again.