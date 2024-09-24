Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) watches from the sideline due to injury during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The San Fransisco 49ers NFC title defense has not gotten off to the start the Niners were hoping for.

San Francisco got off to a strong opening, defeating Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in the season opener, but have failed to record a win since then. The 49ers would go on to drop games to the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, and to make matters worse, have accumulated more than a fair share of injuries.

Of all the injuries, the most impactful might be to the reigning offensive player of the year, Christian McCaffrey. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, McCaffrey is seeing a specialist in Germany concerning his Achilles tendinitis. It’s not a good development for the star running back, and fans sounded off about it on social media.

“They should lose a pick for not disclosing how serious his injury was,” one fan said on Twitter.

“In hindsight maybe drafting him 1st overall in fantasy wasn’t the best choice,” a fantasy football enthusiast added.

“Aka he’s going to get a procedure not allowed in the states…don’t blame him,” someone speculated.

“Starting to get the feeling he’s not going to play this year,” a fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of McCaffrey’s trip to Germany. It’s clear the 49ers can’t afford for him to miss much more time, but if he’s resorting to experimental procedures things could be even worse than anyone realized.

