Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; The helmet of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) is taken onto the field prior to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots haven’t had quite the year they were expecting under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and rookie quarterback Drake Maye. They will head into Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at 3-11 and have already officially eliminated themselves from the playoff position.

Unfortunately, the Patriots recently received even more bad news.

“Sad news for (Patriots) star DL Christian Barmore, who is back on the non-football illness list after recurring symptoms,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sad news for #Patriots star DL Christian Barmore, who is back on the non-football illness list after recurring symptoms. pic.twitter.com/PvGETbHJeC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2024

Fans reacted to the sad news on social media.

“The symptoms are reportedly ‘we (suck) so I’m not risking any further injuries’. Honestly it’s crazy the team even asked him to come back after the horrible start they had. If I’m him and see how Mayo is blaming the players like he did earlier this week, I sit my [expletive] down,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“hope he’s okay. Big piece of the Patriots’ future,” another fan added.

“Never understood why we brought him out for a throwaway season, but whatever it takes to sell a few more tickets,” one fan added.

“Make him a head coach, he has a low bar to beat to be more effective than current,” added someone else.

Hopefully, Barmore will make a full recovery.