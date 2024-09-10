Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL season kicked off on Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri, as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Baltimore Ravens. Fans were excited to have NFL football back after a long offseason, but at least one of the league’s decisions has fans threatening to boycott the NFL.

Prior to kickoff, Tasha Cobbs performed the song, “Lift Every Voice and Sing”. Many across the country recognized this as the Black national anthem and weighed in online about the increased politicization of the NFL.

One fan went viral for calling the league out: “Why has the NFL replaced our National Anthem with the so-called “BLACK” national anthem?! We have ONE national anthem, and it’s the Star Spangled Banner. Does the NFL want to be Bud Lighted or something?”

pic.twitter.com/Yg80phC8P8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 6, 2024

It appears one former Super Champion doesn’t want to hear it though.

Chris Long, who won Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, responded to the viral tweet with a single word: “Fragile.”

With the overwhelming majority of the season still to be played, it’ll be interesting to see if the NFL decides to prioritize “The Star Spangled Banner” or if it continues with the Black national anthem.

