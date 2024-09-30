Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally showed their humanity.

The Steelers lost their first game of the season 27-24 to the Indianapolis Colts. At 3-1, the Steelers are still first in the highly competitive AFC North, but not everyone thinks that the group, led by head coach Mike Tomlin, has what it takes to sustain their early season success.

Former player and NFL analyst Chris Canty did not mince words when discussing the Steelers.

“Frauds! I’m doing it, Aly. I hate to do it to my frat brother, Mike Tomlin, but I gotta say no, they’re frauds.

“I don’t wanna hear about how it’s a great defense. You’re not a great defense. The Colts kept hitting their head on the goalpost to start the game. I mean they led with three straight scoring drives, including back-to-back touchdowns. No, they’re frauds. Don’t gimme that.

“And the backup quarterback, Joe Flacco comes in and looks great. If you are the best defense in the entire NFL, how do you let that game get out of hand for your offense? No, man. Frauds. Frauds. The Pittsburgh Steelers are frauds.”

Pittsburgh’s defense struggled against the Colts, but they did manage to cause a late three-and-out to get the ball back to their offense with a chance to win the game.

It’ll be interesting to see how the unit responds. The Steelers’ next game is against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

