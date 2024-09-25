Syndication: The Enquirer

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have not been good enough.

The Bengals lost another game in which they were heavily favored, this time to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The loss pushed the Bengals to an embarrassing 0-3 and after a career full of slow starts, one former Super Bowl champion isn’t letting Burrow escape the criticism this time.

The Bengals failed to make the playoffs last year, and according to Fox News, former defensive lineman Chris Canty, now on television as an analyst, is done with the excuses.

“When your quarterback has a chance to go win the game, he’s gotta win the game, and Joe Burrow didn’t do that – Jayden Daniels did,” Canty said.

“I’m tired of all the excuses for Joe Burrow. ‘Oh, the defense let Joe Burrow [down].’ No, Joe Burrow let Joe Burrow down. Joe Burrow let the offense down. Joe Burrow let the team down.

“‘Great stats, oh it’s amazing, all these touchdowns and no interceptions’ – but what did you do when the game was in the balance? What did you do when the game was on the line? You know what the answer is? It’s not enough. You know how I know it’s not enough? Because you don’t have a win, and you’re going into Week 4.”

Burrow had an impressive stat line, going 29-for-38 for 324 yards and three touchdowns, but it never seems to be enough.

The Bengals’ next chance to get in the win column for the first time is this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and Cincy legend Andy Dalton.

