Several wildfires have raged through Los Angeles County, destroying thousands of homes, businesses, and other structures, while claiming the lives of at least five people. These fires, already among the most devastating in the region’s recent history, continue to burn largely uncontained.

Now, a new fire has broken out, forcing evacuation at a famous Los Angeles landmark.

According to a report from KCAL in Los Angeles, another fire has erupted in Hollywood Hills. The outlet reports that the brush fire started at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday at around the 2300 block of Solar Drive in the Hollywood Hills and began to spread rapidly.

As a result of the fire, the iconic Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. decided to close its doors and send all of its employees home, giving full refunds to anyone who purchased tickets on Wednesday night.

“FYI – we have closed the theatre tonight and sent employees home. If you had tickets for tonight please reach out tomorrow and we will issue you a full refund. Please stay safe everyone,” TCL Chinese Theatres said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The wildfires, driven by strong Santa Ana winds, have been rapidly spreading across the Los Angeles area. While the primary focus remains on the safety, well-being, and property of those affected, the situation also has potential implications for the upcoming NFL playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to face the Minnesota Vikings in Los Angeles on Monday night in the Wild Card round. Although the game is currently set to proceed as planned, the NFL has acknowledged that adjustments may be necessary.

“The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires,” the NFL said in a statement.

“We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in place in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary.”

“We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA.”

Our thoughts and prayers remain with all those impacted by the fires.