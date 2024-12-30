Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the AFC’s number-one overall seed when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. However, the Chiefs season still isn’t over, as they close the year out against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

However, with no chance to improve their standing at all, many are expecting the Chiefs to rest their starters for the game rather than risk injuries to key pieces. Now, per one prominent league insider, we know where head coach Andy Reid’s head is at right now concerning things.

“Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he hasn’t discussed playtime for Week 18 with the team yet and won’t address it until he speaks with them directly. Leaguewide belief if KC will rest their key starters, including Patrick Mahomes. But nothing has been made official just yet,” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“There going intentionally lose because there scared of the bengals. They know Burrow is there worse nightmare,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Treat it like a preseason game. Give the starters one drive to start, then sit them,” one fan added.

“Reid has been known to prioritize maintaining rhythm and momentum, so it wouldn’t be surprising if some starters see limited snaps,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Chiefs end up deciding to do.