Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes

A major reunion could be taking place in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs saw their top receiver, Rashee Rice, go down with a knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The full extent of Rice’s injury isn’t known yet, but the Chiefs leading pass catcher is expected to miss significant time.

The Chiefs have already struggled to reach their usual lofty heights on the offensive side of the ball, so the loss comes as a major blow. At least one NFL reporter has an idea that could salvage the Chiefs’ season as they look to win their third straight Super Bowl.

Matthew Berry of NBC Sports tweeted: “Just a random idea but… if Miami loses tonight, they’re 1-3 in a tough division & have at least two games until Tua comes back. Likely longer. It’s probably not MIA’s year. Tyreek Hill will be 31 in March. Trade Tyreek Hill back to KC? Who says no?”

Just a random idea but… if Miami loses tonight, they're 1-3 in a tough division & have at least two games until Tua comes back. Likely longer. It's probably not MIA's year. Tyreek Hill will be 31 in March. Trade Tyreek Hill back to KC? Who says no? — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 30, 2024

Fans weren’t too impressed with the proposition online.

“Everyone who isn’t a Chiefs fan says no,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I’m a dolphins fan for over 40 years. Tyreek quits, drops passes in got to have games. Please trade him anywhere. We need to tank and tank right this time,” a Dolphins fan added.

“Kansas City police,” someone added.

It’s an interesting scenario to think about, but it doesn’t seem likely as Hill’s salary cap would cause major complications for the Chiefs.