The Kansas City Chiefs are chasing their third straight Super Bowl title. In an effort to tie up any loose ends in its roster construction, Kansas City is adding a veteran reinforcement, according to one NFL insider.

“Sources: Free agent OT DJ Humphries is signing with the (Chiefs). Humphries is a proven and versatile starter who can help Kansas City down the stretch.,” reported Andrew Schultz on Friday.

Fans reacted to the addition on social media.

“Good move for the Chiefs! Humphries will be a solid addition to their line,” said one fan on Twitter.

“Chiefs OT and CB can be exposed. Humphries isn’t changing that,” one fan added.

“Opposing fans consistently complain about the Chiefs dynasty, but NO other team makes moves when there are obvious needs. Another great get by Veach, welcome to the kingdom DJ!!!!” one fan added.

“Oh thank God. Morris is ok but he gets hurt often and if he goes down we basically don’t have a LT unless they move Thuney over there and put Caliendo at LG which we don’t want to do,” one fan added.

“LETS GOOO THREE PEAT GUARANTEED,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if this move takes the Chiefs’ offense to another level.