Coming into Week 4, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce had received a ton of scrutiny for his lack of production early on in the season. But on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce showed that he still has more left in the tank, which Patrick Mahomes couldn’t be happier about.

Kelce flashed his typical excellent in Week 4, hauling in seven receptions for 89 yards in the team’s 17-10 victory over the Chargers to keep the Chiefs winning season alive.

After the game, Mahomes spoke about Kelce’s impact on the game, saying that he does whatever the team needs him to do to win.

“I mean, the whole Kelce thing in general hasn’t been a worry to me,” Mahomes said, via Greg Beachum of the Associated Press. “I know whatever we need, he’s going to make plays. And that’s what he did today.”

For years, the Chiefs game plan offensively has been revolved around Kelce being the safety valve for Patrick Mahomes.

And even though that largely hasn’t been the case until the team’s Week 4 game this season, Mahomes clearly feels confident that Kelce will make plays when it matters most.

Kelce is going to be called on to be a huge contributor in the Chiefs offense down the stretch of this season. Especially considering the recent knee injury to star wide receiver Rashee Rice on Sunday, which appears to be quite serious.

If Sunday’s game is any indication, Kelce appears destined to play a bigger and bigger role in the Chiefs offense each week. And Mahomes seemingly couldn’t be happier about it.

