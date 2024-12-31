Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to win their third consecutive Super Bowl behind the play of a stellar defense and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have clinched the number one seed in the AFC and the first-round bye in the playoffs that comes with it, but they’re not done positioning themselves.

On Monday the Chiefs announced a pair of roster moves fans didn’t see coming.

“We have signed LB Blake Lynch to the Practice Squad. We have terminated the Practice Squad contract of WR Montrell Washington,” the Chiefs announced via their official Twitter account.

Fans reacted to the roster moves on social media.

“So long Montrell. Nikko is doing well as the returner and they have the potential possibility to bring Mecole back if needs be as well. I’m not sure how Mecole’s doing TBH, but I would think if there’s serious questions of him NOT returning they might have kept Montrell,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Nice linebacker pickup for depth!” one fan wrote.

“Noted! Blake Lynch’s addition to the practice squad brings more depth, while Montrell Washington’s release opens up a spot for future opportunities,” another fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see what impact the roster moves have on the playoffs for Kansas City.