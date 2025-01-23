Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, left and head coach Andy Reid watch play against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last few years, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been a popular name amongst NFL head coaching searches. And in the eyes of Andy Reid, another NFL head coaching job for his longtime assistant is well overdue.

Spagnuolo has been excellent over the years at confusing NFL offenses. And this season was no different, as the Chiefs ranked inside the top-five in allowing the least points in all of football.

With Spagnuolo overseeing the defense, the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls. While Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid get most of the credit for this, Reid believes that Spagnuolo deserves just as much.

Reid joined the cast of The Insiders on NFL Network Wednesday where he was asked what an NFL team would be getting if they hired Spagnuolo, where he sung his praises and called for him to get his own head coaching job.

“They’ll get a great football coach,” said Reid. “A great person. I think that’s probably the most important thing. He understands the game, he understands the players. He deserves another shot. I’m one of his biggest fans. Other than his sweet wife, I’m probably right next in line there. I want him to have every opportunity he can to do that.”

It says a lot about Andy Reid, who has his hands full as he prepares for the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, to vouch for his longtime assistant like this so publically.

As Reid alluded to, Spagnuolo certainly has shown over the years that he is an excellent defensive mind, playing an integral role in the Chiefs success over the last six years.

However, Spagnuolo has also already gotten a head coaching opportunity in the past. For three seasons with the then-St. Louis Rams, Spaguolo accrued a disastrous 10-38 record.

It can certainly be argued that Spagnuolo has proven over the last six years that he is well deserving of another head coaching opportunity in a better situation than he had with the Rams. But only time will tell whether he gets that chance or not.