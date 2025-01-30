Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Referee Clay Martin during the first half between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In the eyes of many NFL fans, the Kansas City Chiefs are public enemy number one due to the perceived bias they are getting from officials throughout the playoffs. But instead of worrying about the controversy, head coach Andy Reid is drowning out the noise.

Reid is of course in pursuit of something that no other coach in NFL history has ever done by winning three straight Super Bowl championships.

That narrative has unfortunately been overshadowed by the officiating in Chiefs games throughout the postseason that has been questionable at best. Both postseason the Chiefs played have featured some highly debatable calls that ended up going in their favor.

Bills should have been awarded a first down twice in loss to Chiefs, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/XvbFBZmQPJ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 28, 2025

Reid appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday where he was directly asked whether he has heard all of the conspiracy theories about how the refs are supposed rigging games for them,

As you may expect, Reid didn’t bite, instead making it clear that he tries his best not to pay attention to the outside noise.

“I try not to pay attention to any of that stuff,” said Reid.

Have you heard that conversation Coach 😂😂#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nIWX1P9FQ2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 29, 2025

It’s fairly understandable as to why Reid wouldn’t want to touch on the topic all that much.

As the coach of the Chiefs, his job is to limit all of the outside distractions and focus on the job at hand, which is beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

That task will be easier said than done given the fact that the officiating is the only thing that is on the mind of most NFL fans leading up to the Super Bowl. So it should be interesting to see how long Reid is able to stay away from these difficult questions in the lead up to the big game.