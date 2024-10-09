Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints had a rough go of things on Monday Night Football.

The Saints lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 26-13 on national television. The national nature of the game drew more eyes, and people spotted some disturbing things from one of New Orleans’s most crucial pieces.

Star defensive lineman Chase Young was caught pursuing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when he seemed to abruptly give up on the play, letting Mahomes attempt a pass rather than getting a sack.

Nah Chase Young has been point shaving for the last year on 3 DIFFERENT TEAMS

-49ers

-Commanders

-Saints He’s just trying to get to the AFC pic.twitter.com/tO8tEH2NAE — Commando Mane🫡 (@Commando_Mane) October 8, 2024

Fans were upset online about the lack of effort from Young.

“Chase Young could not look anymore uninterested to be playing football in the NFL,” one fan said on Twitter.

“That’s all he does. One of the biggest draft bust ever. He’s up there with Russell and Leaf,” a fan added.

“He literally could’ve dived on him for the sack. I don’t understand why he just stopped,” someone else said.

“I personally counted at least 3 times he gave up on a play. He’s gone after this year unless he magically pulls 12 sacks out of thin air. We basically have high quality rotational DEs starting when we need bonafide 1s. And we DEFINITELY need a better run stuffer in the middle,” a fed up fan added.

It’s pretty shocking to see Young quit like this in the middle of a game. If he keeps it up he won’t be in the league for much longer.