The Dallas Cowboys season has been a mixed bag so far. In their first game of the season, the Cowboys dominated the Cleveland Browns on the road, leading everyone to believe the Cowboys made the right move in signing stars CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott to mega deals this off-season. Week two was another story.

In their home opener, the Cowboys were throttled by the New Orleans Saints, losing 44-19. Dallas knows it needs to get back on track to compete at the level it expects to, but that may be a tougher task than originally anticipated.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, CeeDee Lamb missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.

If the injury lingers and Lamb is unable to go Sunday against a desperate Baltimore Ravens team, things in Dallas might be going from bad to worse. Fans online reacted to the blow.

“This Dallas Cowboys season is going from bad to worse,” a fan said.

“Oh boy. Who else can possibly go down,” someone else said.

“Nfl stars dropping like flies,” one person noted.

“CeeDee out? Might have to lace up myself and step in,” another desperate fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Lamb is able to fight through the injury and suit up before the Cowboys season is over before it gets a chance to begin.

