The Dallas Cowboys are starting to spiral.

After two consecutive losses, things in Dallas are coming apart at the seams. This was made evident in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens when star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was caught by cameras in the middle of a torrid outburst directed at quarterback Dak Prescott.

According to Pro Football Talk, Lamb knows he has to be better.

“Honestly, I have to be truthful to myself,” Lamb said. “I played a part in that loss. A big part, honestly. My body language nor my attitude approaching the situation helped the situation or the outcome of the game.

“I expect a lot out of myself, more than anyone could put on me,” Lamb said according to ESPN. “And quite honestly, I failed myself, and obviously I failed the team, just as far as producing and being that game-breaker. . . . I kind of let the game get to my head a little bit. Honestly, I’ve got to be truthful to myself, and I played a part in that loss, a big part, honestly, and [neither] my body language nor attitude, [helped change] the outcome of the game.

“Our relationship, if anything, has gotten stronger,” Lamb said about his relationship with Prescott. “Don’t let what’s out there fool you. We’re brothers to the end. We know that we’re all we got. I tip my hat to him. I have the utmost respect for him. I look at him as a brother. So with that being said, everything is going to come out: the energy, the passion, the love, the fight, and then we’ll make up in the end. No craziness now.

“I know that’s not the player I am,” Lamb said. “I know that’s not the teammate I am. . . . It was a bad game on my end. I fully take accountability in that.”

Lamb knows he has to set a better example and be a leader if the Cowboys are going to turn things around. It’ll be interesting to see if he can live up to his words.

