Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Carson Beck made headlines last month when he declared for the NFL Draft after a season-ending injury sidelined him for Georgia’s College Football Playoff showdown against Notre Dame. Despite being a top prospect in a relatively weak quarterback class, it now appears he’s had a change of heart.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, Carson Beck has opted not to pursue the NFL Draft. Instead, he plans to return to college football. However, he also plans to leave Georgia and enter the transfer portal in search of a new team.

“Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is expected to enter the transfer portal, multiple sources tell On3. The two-time national champion immediately becomes the top quarterback in the transfer portal. Beck previously announced his plans to enter the 2025 NFL draft but will instead enter college football’s free agency,” Nakos reported for On3.

“Beck injured his UCL in his right elbow in the SEC championship game and missed the second half. He was not available during Georgia’s College Football Playoff run, missing the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He recently underwent surgery to repair his arm.”

Over the past two seasons, Beck has served as Georgia’s starting quarterback, guiding the Bulldogs to an SEC championship and a College Football Playoff berth this season.

Although Beck started the season as one of the top quarterbacks in the country and a top NFL Draft prospect, he did struggle at times including three separate games with three interceptions. The disappointing season combined with his late-season injury likely influenced his decision to return to college for another year.

Additionally, Beck can now take advantage of what figures to be a lucrative NIL deal with his next team. Nakos notes that Beck could become “one of the highest-paid transfers in college football history” this offseason.

Needless to say, this decision led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Makes more sense than being a 4th round pick in April,” Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote in a post on X.

“Must have heard Todd McShay’s show…” Andy Staples of On3 wrote, indicating a poor draft grade for Beck.

“Beck was not entering the 2025 draft with much momentum on his side given how the season went and his injury. Landing spot obviously important here, but I think this is the right move for him,” Trevor Sikkema of On3 said in a post.

“The NIL offer came in, well played by Carson Beck,” prominent SEC podcaster Mike Bratton added.

“Returning to school was always the right option for Carson Beck,” Travis May of A to Z sports said.

As Beck begins this next chapter, it will be fascinating to watch where he lands and who will step up to take over the reins as Georgia’s starting quarterback.