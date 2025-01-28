Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is undeniably one of the best and most accomplished quarterbacks in the history of the league, but it’s clear to one NFL star that Mahomes gets a lot of help from the referees.

During the most recent episode of his “Not Just Football” podcast, Steelers star Cameron Heyward called out Patrick Mahomes for the number of favorable calls he receives from referees.

“Yeah, Mahomes is going to get calls,” Heyward said according to SI.com. “He’s been an MVP in our game and he sells tickets. As a defense, you know you’re under a microscope when you play him. The second they think it’s questionable, it’s probably getting thrown.”

And it’s not just that Mahomes gets some special treatment from referees – Heyward thinks that Mahomes sells the penalties he gets thanks to his flopping ability.

“He sells with the best of them,” Heyward said. “He’s the Bruce Bowen, he’s the Manu Ginobili where they’re flopping and flailing their arms out there.”

Of course, it’s hard to deny Mahomes’ success on the field. Mahomes has already won three Super Bowl titles before he has even reached his 30th birthday, joining only Tom Brady in accomplishing that feat.

If Mahomes is able to lead the Chiefs to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles this week, he will earn his fourth Super Bowl title and will be well on pace to surpass Brady’s record seven Super Bowl titles in his career.

We’ll have to see if he can do it – and if he gets some help from the officials during the game.