Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears are looking for answers on offense after failing to score a touchdown in their past two games, but it sounds like the team is still planning to stick with Caleb Williams as their starter.

During his press conference on Monday afternoon, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus addressed the issues on offense as he indicated that the team is “still in the process” of evaluating and making the necessary changes while also noting that “everything’s on the table.”

“There’s got to be a change and an adjustment to what we’re doing, because we’ve obviously lost there in a row,” Eberflus said. “But there’s also the sight of, we’re 4-5, haven’t played our division yet, and we’re in the process of starting that this week in a big football game. So, again, just in the process of getting that done.

“There will be changes, adjustments being made. Again, I’m not going to disclose those right now.”

However, even though Eberflus did say that “everything’s on the table,” he did confirm a final decision on starting quarterback Caleb Williams.

“No,” Eberflus said when asked whether the team would change its quarterback. “Caleb [Williams] is our starter.”

This decision comes after NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the team was having discussions about the possibility of benching the rookie quarterback, much like the Carolina Panthers did for second-year quarterback Bryce Young earlier this season.

Schefter said that he would expect that there would be “some kind of change” on the offensive side of the football this season and reported that the possibility of benching Williams is “being discussed.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Is that changing the play-caller? Is that changing the quarterback and benching Caleb William for Tyson Bagent?” Schefter asked. “I think all these things are being discussed in the building today, and ultimately the organization has to figure out what is the best course of action for this franchise moving forward.”

Clearly, the Bears have decided not to go with that option.

We’ll have to see how Williams fares the rest of the season.

[Pro Football Talk]