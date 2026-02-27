Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) takes the field for warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs is one of the most impressive players in the 2026 draft class. Downs has been floated as a potentially top-five talent. However, there are some concerns around the league about whether or not safety is a position worth using premium draft capital on.

For his part, Downs believes that his talent should be enough to outweigh any positional concerns.

“It’s not really [about] positional value,” Downs said, according to ESPN. “It’s who affects the game. If you affect the game in a lot of ways, that’s what’s most important.”

Downs is also flexible enough to play multiple roles within a defense.

“I feel like being able to play multiple positions is what makes people useful,” Downs said. “It makes people special.”

Regardless of where he lands in the draft, or how he is utilized, Downs is embracing the challenge.

“My confidence level is always at the highest when I’m on the field and the belief in myself really never goes down no matter the circumstance,” said Downs when asked what makes him the best player in the draft class.

“I feel like my mind really puts me above a lot of people in terms of how I process the game and play with instincts, and I feel like that’s what makes me special.”

The safety has the utmost confidence in his ability.

“I feel confident every time I stepped on the field,” Downs said. “If I would say I walked on the field and thought anybody was better than me, yeah, that’s not true.”