Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins decided to part ways with veteran quarterback Mike White on Monday, opting to go with Skylar Thompson as their backup quarterback starter Tua Tagovailoa. But it sure did not take long for him to find another team to scoop him up.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buffalo Bills have signed Mike White to their practice squad.

“Staying in the AFC East: Former Dolphins and Jets QB Mike White is signing with the Buffalo Bills practice squad, per sources. The Bills will be White’s third different AFC East team in three seasons,” Schefter said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Staying in the AFC East: Former Dolphins and Jets QB Mike White is signing with the Buffalo Bills practice squad, per sources. The Bills will be White’s third different AFC East team in three seasons. pic.twitter.com/4EX1JchHhz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2024

White signed with the team’s practice squad, but there is a chance that he could be facing a more important role than that.

Josh Allen is obviously the team’s starting quarterback, but the only quarterback behind him on the depth chart is veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is currently dealing with a knee injury.

Needless to say, this could be a pretty important addition for the Bills, even if he is just signing to the team’s practice squad right now.

[Adam Schefter]