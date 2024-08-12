Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Shane Buechele suffering an injury this preseason, head coach Sean McDermott made it clear that the team was going to look to bring in a new quarterback to bolster the roster. And it sounds like the team got their guy.

On Monday, the sports agency JL Sports announced that their client, veteran quarterback Ben DiNucci had signed a deal to join the Buffalo Bills, helping fill out the team’s depth chart.

Originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, DiNucci has appeared in three regular season NFL games throughout his career, all of which came during his rookie season with the Cowboys. In those games, one of which he started, DiNucci went 23 of 43 through the air for 219 yards.

While DiNucci has not played in a regular season NFL game since then, he did emerge as a star at the XFL level where he led the league in passing during the 2023 season, earning him another shot in the NFL.

Obviously, with Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky also on the roster, DiNucci isn’t expected to contend for the starting spot, but his signing still led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Love this for @BuffaloBills @BillsMafia doesn’t matter a ton for the season, but I think he’s got a quicker trigger than Shane and can give a better look for the pass catchers. @DueChampions @Pat_Bruknis https://t.co/tc0QFuaMq8 — FBDatabyJake (@JakeFBData) August 12, 2024

I will call him Benny Cutlets, and no one will stop me. https://t.co/kYQG4gcSMZ — Matt // ✨ Abi Carter Stan ✨ // Doot (@SincerelyMatt26) August 12, 2024

Ben DiNucci is headed to Buffalo to battle for the backup spot behind Josh Allen https://t.co/FeuhBD4Wvq — JMU Sports News (@JMUSportsNews) August 12, 2024

The #Bills are signing QB Ben DiNucci after Shane Buechele’s injury opened the door for another passer https://t.co/kD7EmBfCv4 — All Football Watch (@AllFootyWatch) August 12, 2024

The Nooch Goes to Buffalo. https://t.co/S4Xmv8Umyc — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 12, 2024

We’ll have to see how he fares in Buffalo.

[JL Sports]