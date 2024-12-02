Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are not having the sort of season they envisioned heading into the season. Entering Monday’s contest against the Denver Broncos the Browns are 3-8 and although they haven’t been officially eliminated, it’s looking unlikely that Cleveland will make the playoffs.

Still, the Browns are making midseason roster moves that they hope will put them in the best position to make a surprise playoff push. According to one NFL insider, one of those moves includes cutting ties with a quarterback.

“For tonight’s game, the (Browns) have signed DT Jowon Briggs to the active roster and waived QB Bailey Zappe. They also elevated WR Kadarius Toney and WR Michael Woods II from the practice squad,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fans reacted to the moves on social media.

“Zappe can’t make a team poor guy,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Super Bowl winning moves!” one fan said sarcastically, not thinking that the moves would help move the needle for Cleveland’s season.

“Since when we’re Baily Zappe and Kadarius Toney on the Browns,” added one fan who hasn’t been paying super close attention to the Browns roster moves throughout the season.

It’ll be interesting to see if Cleveland’s work on the roster this late in the season does anything to turn things around.