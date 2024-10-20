Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns fans have been adamant about wanting to see Jameis Winston get a shot at starting over struggling starter Deshaun Watson. But ahead of their Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns made a rather shocking decision about Winston that suggests he will not be seeing the field anytime soon.

Not only will Winston not be taking over the starting duties for Watson, but he won’t even be the team’s No. 2 quarterback for the game.

That honor was given to second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson ahead of Sunday’s game. Meanwhile, Jameis Winston will serve as the No. 3 quarterback, otherwise known as the “emergency quarterback” in the game.

Our inactives for Week 7 against the Bengals pic.twitter.com/zGVPVEfOP6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2024

This perhaps shouldn’t be all that much of a surprise. The organization has constantly made it a point to tell their fans that Deshaun Watson is their quarterback for the 2024-25 NFL season despite his struggles.

Even if they do at some point make a change from Watson, it seems like it Thompson-Robinson may get the opportunity to start instead of Winston.

Regardless, cries for a new quarterback in Cleveland will only continue if we see another poor performance out of Watson. Going into the game, Cleveland currently sits as a 5.5-point underdog against the Bengals.

[Cleveland Browns on X]