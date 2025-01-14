Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are looking to turn things around after what was a disastrous 2024. The Browns regressed on both on offensive and defensive this season, but the quarterback play stood out as especially bad.

After the offensive sputtered behind the play of four different starting quarterbacks throughout the season, Cleveland dismissed offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Now, Cleveland has its new man for the job, according to one league insider.

“The (Browns) are promoting Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator, per sources. A former Notre Dame star QB, Rees becomes one of the NFL’s youngest coordinators at age 32. He previously had stints at ND and Alabama as OC/QB coach before joining Kevin Stefanski’s staff last year,” reported Tom Pelissero on Tuesday.

The #Browns are promoting Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator, per sources. A former Notre Dame star QB, Rees becomes one of the NFL’s youngest coordinators at age 32. He previously had stints at ND and Alabama as OC/QB coach before joining Kevin Stefanski’s staff last year. pic.twitter.com/MNlwFB2H1P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Like the internal hire in this case, especially since Kevin Stefanski’s likely gonna be running the show again,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Really not much to say, I just really hope it works,” another fan added.

“Felt like just yesterday he was the quarterback at Notre Dame. The Browns need a spark at offense. All the best in the new role as offensive coordinator,” one fan added.

“Dear Lord… such a Browns move… Dude has failed pretty much everywhere he’s been,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rees can help Cleveland get back to the playoffs.