Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns can’t seem to figure anything out.

According to Pro Football Talk, every team in the NFL has recorded 300 yards of offense in a game, except, of course, the Cleveland Browns. This is interesting considering the Browns quarterback is embroiled in controversy and Cleveland paid him the largest guaranteed contract in league history.

The closest the Browns have come to 300 yards is 297 in their lone win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It has been impressive how ineffective the Browns offense is and fans online reacted to their sorry display so far this season.

“And now they get the Commanders who gave up 300+ in their first 3 weeks and 296 to Arizona,” one optimistic fan wrote on Twitter.

“I put this on play calling. The play designs have been too elementary to compete well in the NFL. The Browns aren’t challenging anybody with their offensive scheme. It’s too basic,” explained a fan.

“We’ve had so many drops and drive killing penalties. That is the reason once we get that going we will start seeing the yards pile up. We also have zero running game,” someone wrote.

“But they’re the only team with a quarterback who’ll find over 300 massage therapists,” a fan said.

It may be in Cleveland’s best interest to cut their losses and move into the next era of football on the lake as quickly as possible.

[Pro Football Talk]