It has been over a year since fans have seen Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb on the football field following his devastating knee injury in Week 2 last season. But finally, the Browns have laid out their plan to get Chubb back onto the field.

At his peak, Chubb was as effective as any running back in all of football. Just two seasons ago, Chubb rushed for over 1,500 yards and double-digit touchdowns.

However, you never truly know how someone will be able to return from the kind of injury that Chubb suffered last season.

We may not know how much of his patented explosiveness remains following the injury at this time. But regardless, the Browns feel like Chubb is in good enough shape to at least start the process of getting back into action.

On Monday, the Browns removed Chubb from the PUP list, which activates a 21-day window to put him back on the active roster. During this time, Chubb will be able to return to practice with the team.

The #Browns have designated RB Nick Chubb to return off PUP and his practice window is now open. They will have 21 days to put him on the active roster. A return is near. pic.twitter.com/I2eCORcVFB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 30, 2024

The Browns offense clearly needs whatever kind of boost Chubb can give them, currently ranking as the second-worst team in all of football in total yards per game.

Again, expectations should be tempered for Chubb coming off the kind of injury that he suffered a year ago. But at the very least, it would be nice to see him return and look like his former self at some point this season.

