The Cleveland Browns hold the second pick in the upcoming NFL and are in desperate need of getting the pick right. The Browns went 3-15 in a year where many analysts, fans, and pundits expected them to challenge the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens for AFC North supremacy.

Many feel that the first thing the Browns need to address is the quarterback room after a season in which Cleveland trotted out four different starters at the position over the course of the year, with each one struggling massively.

A potential answer for Cleveland is former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, but many feel that Sanders’s influential father, Deion Sanders, wouldn’t allow his son to go to such a historically inept franchise.

However, according to Cleveland.com, the Browns are moving forward with their draft process for Shedeur regardless of what Deion may prefer.

“I don’t anticipate that being a problem,” Berry told reporters at the Senior Bowl.

“Shedeur is a really impressive young man. He’s poised, he’s calm, he’s smart and you can tell that he’s been raised by – quite honestly – a Hall of Fame dad. We’re going to get to know him even more over the course of the spring but he’s really impressive.”

Fans reacted to Berry’s words on social media.

“Zero chance he plays for the Browns. He will hold out for a trade,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“couldn’t think of a better place for him to go,” another fan added.

“Deion best be happy ANYONE drafts that kid of his. He’s not a franchise quarterback. Maybe a backup at best,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see where Shedeur ends up.