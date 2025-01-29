Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After winning three games this past season, the pressure is now on Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to bring in the right man to lead his team to a new direction at the quarterback position. But surprisingly, Stefanski doesn’t sound too worried thanks to the offensive system he has put into place.

This past season, we saw the likes of Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson all fail to show much promise.

To most Browns fans, none of these three options appear to be realistic options to start in Cleveland heading into 2025.

On Wednesday, Stefanski addressed the team’s quarterback situation, outlining that he believes he will find the right man to fit into his offensive system that he believes in vehemently.

“When you win three games, you didn’t do much very well,” Stefanski said. “So, we’re looking at everything. And certainly, you talk about the quarterback position, it is important when it comes to winning and losing. We get that. We’ve had different guys that we’ve won with, so we believe in our system and a system that’s going to adapt to our best players. And certainly, you’re thinking about the quarterback position when it comes to that.”

Unfortunately for Stefanski, we did see this past season that not just any quarterback can be plugged into his system and succeed.

However, we have seen in the past that several different styles of quarterback have had success under Stefanski. Whether it be Joe Flacco or Baker Mayfield, Stefanski’s system has brought the Browns two playoff appearances in the last five years.

The Browns do have the chance to bring in a difference-maker in the 2025 NFL Draft with their No. 2 overall pick.

Depending on what the Tennessee Titans do with the No. 1 overall pick, the Browns will likely have a chance to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with their pick.

Whether it is Ward, Sanders, or potentially another veteran in free agency, Kevin Stefanski needs to get it right if he wants to get off the hot seat in continue on as the head coach in Cleveland.