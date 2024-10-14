Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Despite laying claim to the worst record in the NFL at 1-5, the Cleveland Browns have been adamant that Deshaun Watson will remain their starting quarterback.

And that’s led some to question whether head coach Kevin Stefanski is actually the one making the call, with many speculating that the decision is being forced on him by Browns ownership.

During his press conference on Monday, Stefanski was asked that very question. And while the two-time NFL Coach of the Year said that he is collaborative with the Browns ownership and general manager Andrew Berry, he stated that the decision on who plays is his to make.

“I don’t get caught up in narratives, but we have a good dialogue with myself, Andrew, ownership, about all things that have to do with this team,” Stefanski said. “They’ve been nothing but supportive, and any decision when it comes to football is my decision.”

If that’s the case, then it’s curious why Stefanski would be sticking with Watson, who has arguably been the worst quarterback in the NFL this season. Through the first six games of the 2024 season, the three-time Pro Bowl selection ranks last in the NFL in multiple statistical categories, while Cleveland’s offense has yet to score at least 20 points in a single game this season.

Such was the case on Sunday, when the Browns offense didn’t score a single touchdown in a 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Nevertheless, Cleveland remains steadfast in its decision to stick with Watson, with Stefanski stating that he gives the Browns’ the best chance to win.

