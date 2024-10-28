Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In what marked his first start as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Jameis Winston led the team to a 29-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

And to the surprise of no one, the Browns are sticking with Winston as their starting quarterback moving forward, with Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski confirming the decision on Monday.

“Yeah, Jameis is the starter,” Stefanski confirmed to reporters. “I thought he did a nice job with progressions… I thought he saw it clearly and I thought — a big part of that is protection was outstanding. I think we had two sacks, and really the one sack was right before the sack fumble. The sack fumble obviously was a big play in the game… But protection throughout the day was really, really good. And that allowed Jameis to get through his progressions and even, third, fourth in progressions so that guys could come open. But that was really a large – due in part to the protection.”

Winston’s first start for the Browns came one week after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. While Cleveland had previously demoted Winston to No. 3 on its depth chart, Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a finger injury, which opened the door for the former No. 1 overall pick to get the start for the Browns on Sunday.

The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner made the most of his opportunity, completing 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He’ll now remain the Browns’ starting quarterback moving forward, with Cleveland’s next game coming on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

[Browns]