The San Franciso 49ers are trying to get back to the Super Bowl to avenge last season’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately for the Niners, the road back just got a lot more hazardous, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“49ers ruled out QB Brock Purdy and DE Nick Bosa for Sunday’s game against the Packers,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Fans reacted to the tough break on social media.

“Wow, that’s a gift for the Packers,” one fan said on social media.

“We need to shift our mindset that it’s not just an opportunity to win the West this year, but instead it should be an expectation. We need to head into Seattle, take care of business and grab it with both hands. Let’s go,” added an Arizona Cardinals fan who sees an opportunity for his team to win the division.

“Gonna make this packers loss 1000x worse,” added on nervous Packers fan.

“The witch under lambeau was brewing sum crazy last night I should’ve known sum bs was gon happen,” added one fan.

“Yeah we don’t have a chance of making the playoffs,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Niners can overcome to loss of goth stars.