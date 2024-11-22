Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy has been listed as “limited” in practice this week with “shoulder soreness,” but it sounds like the injury could be quite a bit more severe than the team is willing to admit.

While Purdy did throw in practice on Thursday, Niners reporter Grant Cohn offered a pretty horrible report from practice.

“This is bizarre – the 49ers are practicing right now and Brock Purdy isn’t out there,” Cohn said in a video posted to social media on Thursday afternoon.

Brock Purdy shuts himself down mid practice. pic.twitter.com/RITVVT967p — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) November 21, 2024

Cohn noted that Purdy was indeed throwing for about five minutes, but he appeared to shut himself down midway through the throwing session and did not do any of the more rigorous throwing drills with the other quarterbacks.

Cohn explained that after Purdy started throwing, he saw a trainer rubbing out Purdy’s arm “pretty vigorously” before the quarterback tried to warm up again to begin throwing drills

“He starts trying to warm up again, throws these little 10-yard passes … they had nothing on them,” Cohn said. “It was like he was throwing as softly as he possibly could. And then after doing that for about five minutes, he stops again, talks to a trainer, starts walking off the field, and then starts running off the field and leaves and never comes back.”

“I don’t know what happened, but it doesn’t seem good,” Cohn said. “My best interpretation is they thought he might be able to throw today, he gave it a shot, but it didn’t work out.”

While San Francisco listed Purdy as “limited” with “shoulder soreness,” Cohn had a very different description of what he saw.

“He can’t throw a football right now,” Cohn said. “Maybe he’ll be able to throw one on Sunday, but he can’t throw a football today. Clearly there’s pain. Like, big time.”

Obviously, this is some pretty horrible news, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Just the news we didn’t want to hear. We need Brock 100% every single game to close out the season if we want a chance at the playoffs,” one fan wrote on X.

“No Brock Purdy means the season is over for sure,” another fan said.

“I really think he’s been hiding an injury for a couple of weeks. He’s never had the strongest arm but it has been Manning on the Broncos level for awhile now,” another fan added.

“Not good news for the Niners or Purdy fantasy owners,” another fan said.

“I’m hoping they’re just being careful with it, but man.., doesn’t sound good,” someone else wrote.

“We’re so done,” another Niners fan wrote.

We’ll have to see whether or not Purdy is able to play for the Niners on Sunday, but it certainly isn’t looking good.

[Grant Cohn]