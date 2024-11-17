John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa mimicked Donald Trump’s iconic dance as a celebration after a sack. On Sunday, another player made a similar nod to the president-elect.

During Sunday afternoon’s game against the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers caught a touchdown pass to cut into the Miami lead.

After securing the touchdown catch, Bowers celebrated with a little dance that mimicked the now-famous groove Donald Trump often does at the podium during his rallies.

Needless to say, the clear show of support for Trump quickly went viral on social media, leading to a lot of reactions from fans.

“They were screaming for 8 years to keep politics out of sports but they win one popular vote and all of the sudden you can’t turn on a football game without running into a trump reference head first,” one fan wrote on X.

“Keep politics out of sports am I right folks?” another fan added.

“I’m sure the people who complain about keeping politics out of sports when players knelt during the national anthem will SURELY be upset about this too,” another fan added.

“Colin Kaepernick said ‘hey maybe police shouldn’t kill black people as much’ in a way that veterans told him would be respectful activism and the NFL completely vaporized his career and people complained for YEARS about ‘keeping sports apolitical,'” another fan wrote.

“I wonder where the ‘shut up and play’ crowd went,” someone else wrote.

“The right never wanted politics out of sports, they wanted politics they disagreed with out of sports. They are fundamentally anti-free speech,” someone else wrote.

The Raiders ultimately lost the game by a final score of 34-19 to fall to 2-8 on the season.

But at least Bowers got the chance to do his Trump dance.

[Las Vegas Raiders]