Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, can’t manage to stay out of the news cycle.

Now, Brittany is facing the music for changing her stance on former president Donald Trump.

Mahomes previously liked an Instagram post from the former president and candidate in the upcoming November election. The post centered on Trump’s goals for the country if he wins the election, and stood her ground when faced with criticism over supporting the former president.

But Trump recently said in a post on his Truth Social network “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” after Swift endorsed his November opponent, Kamala Harris. It seems the public pressure created by it is forcing Brittany to reconsider her feelings about the former president.

It’s worth noting that Mahomes has become close friends with Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but that didn’t matter to tons of fans on social media.

“Not the fact that trump botched the pandemic, repealed Roe v. Wade, found guilty of sexual assault, guilty on hush money charges to a porn star and attempted a coup on January 6th. Nope, none of that mattered to ole Brittany Mahomes,” someone wrote on Twitter.

“Typical conservative. They don’t see anything wrong with their leaders hurting others until it somehow affects them. They are born without the empathy gene,” another added.

“I can respect that kind of loyalty to her good friend, but it’s pretty bizarre that after everything, it’s THIS that “shook her to the core,” a fan said.

“him being a racist and just a plain nasty person didn’t shook her, Taylor swift was what did it for her? she clearly seems far from reality,” one irked person chimed in.

It’s unfortunate for Patrick Mahomes that his family won’t let him to just focus on football, and it’ll be interesting to see if all the distractions impact his focus as he goes after his fourth Super Bowl ring.