The Kansas City Chiefs have found themselves in a saga nobody could’ve anticipated.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump previously personally thanked Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for her support. It wasn’t long after this that pop megastar Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, took to Instagram to make a lengthy endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for her support.

The story has taken another twist.

According to the Daily Mail, Brittany is “deeply bothered” after Trump made a public attack on Swift, and is now questioning her support for the former president. It’s not hard to see why Mahomes was bothered.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform and snapped back at Taylor Swift after she endorsed Harris. The former president wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Brittany was initially unphased by any backlash she received on account of supporting the former president. When people initially criticized her support for Trump she posted an Instagram story to let them know she was unbothered.

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote.

Now, it looks like Trump attacking her close friend is something she might not be able to get over. It’ll be interesting to see if this is something that Trump comes to regret as the November election gets closer.

[Daily Mail]