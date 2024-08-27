Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently embroiled herself in controversy by “liking” an Instagram post made by former president Donald Trump.

The post appeared to outline the “2024 GOP platform.” Mahomes then took to Instagram Stories to blast “haters” for the backlash she received for apparently outing herself as a Trump-supporting Republican.

Most recently, however, Mahomes returned to Instagram to share a cryptic post by preacher Shanae Pruitt.

“Contrary to the tone of the world today…” the post states, “You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You have differing views, and still be kind.”

Mahomes has otherwise not been vocal about which way she leans politically, if at all. However, she noticeably did not claim she erred in “liking” the post about the 2024 GOP platform or that it came by accident.

Former president Trump is locked in a heated campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden somewhat surprisingly stepped aside from the race due to concerns about his age.

Patrick Mahomes did not immediately respond to his wife’s apparent controversy. The Chiefs are set to begin their season on Thursday, Sept. 5th at home against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

[Fox News]