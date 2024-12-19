The Tennessean

The Tennesee Titans have underperformed expectations this season. Quarterback Will Levis has been plagued not only by injury this season but also by some bad decision-making that has consistently resulted in turnovers.

One case of this presented itself in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Levis turned the ball over with a backward pass that was ruled a fumble on third and goal rather than take a sack.

The fumble resulted in a turnover and the Titans walked away with zero points rather than settling for a field goal.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan did not mince works when discussing Levis’ decision, according to FOX Sports.

“I think the camera caught it pretty clear, if I had to guess. So, yeah, I was upset,” Callahan told reporters after the game, per FOX.

“It was dumb. It was the same exact thing he did last week, and he cost us points in the red zone, and it is what it is.

“He’s a grownup and he knows better and so I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we probably needed it.”

If Levis doesn’t figure out a way to limit the turnovers that have plagued him throughout his career, it may end up being a short one.

