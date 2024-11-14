Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that the New York Jets have not lived up to the lofty expectations many placed on them before the season to this point. And on Thursday, one Jets star took accountability for one element of the offense not thriving as much as it perhaps should.

Star running back Breece Hall came into the season as a player that Jets fans assumed would be relied upon heavily to help the offense operate and perfectly complement the passing game led by Aaron Rodgers.

However, that has been anything but the case to this point. Hall and the Jets’ running game has largely been stifled by opposing defenses, with the Jets ranking as the third-worst rushing attack in all of football.

Obviously, plenty goes into a successful run game in the NFL, including blocking from the offensive line and the passing game taking some pressure off of the running back. But during his media availability on Thursday, Hall took accountability in his part in the running game of the Jets struggling thus far.

“Didn’t start off as well as I wanted to,” Hall said, via SNY. “I think we started off… I started off okay. It is what it is, staying the course of the season. I’m not going to point the finger at anybody else but myself so I’m just gonna continue to try to keep helping the team any way I can.”

This is a very mature response from Hall, who can only do so much as a running back that has an offensive line that seemingly struggles to block for him.

Maybe a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, who have allowed the third-most rushing yards in all of football, is exactly what the doctor ordered for Hall to get his season back on track. But regardless, Hall is taking the high road when it comes to his team’s struggles to run the ball.

