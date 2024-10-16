Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers threw an interception that effectively sealed the loss for the New York Jets during Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers then appeared to blame his wide receiver on the play in the postgame press conference, and one legendary quarterback is not at all happy about it.

During the play, Aaron Rodgers appeared to drastically underthrow veteran wide receiver Mike Williams, resulting in the interception. But after the game, Rodgers appeared to place the blame on Williams for not running his route correctly.

“It was two verticals,” Rodgers said of the play after the game.

“Allen [Lazard] is down the seam, Mike’s down the red line. So I’m looking at Allen, he puts his hand up, three guys go with him. So I’m throwing a no-look to the red line. And when I just peek my eyes back there, he’s running an in-breaker. So. Um, it’s gotta be down the red line.”

Clearly, Rodgers is throwing his teammate under the bus, and legendary quarterback Boomer Esiason did not seem happy about those comments.

During his Monday morning WFAN radio show with co-host Gregg Giannotti, Esiason called out Rodgers a bit for his comments as he made it clear that he was “shocked” by the comments from Rodgers.

“I don’t ever remember Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or anybody else… I don’t ever remember them ever saying anything publicly behind the podium the way that Aaron did last night,” Esiason said.

“There has to be strong personalities that are gonna will that team to win and stay together in times like this,” the former NFL MVP continued. “That’s why I’m so shocked that Aaron Rodgers said what he said last night about Mike Williams.

“I’m really shocked by it because that’s not really what a leader should be doing.”

Esiason was certainly not the only one that had a problem with these comments from Rodgers as he has been heavily criticized since his postgame press conference.

Now, it appears that the Jets are looking to trade Williams after adding Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.

We’ll have to see if Rodgers is happier throwing to Adams.

