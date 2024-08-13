Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos first-round pick Bo Nix made his preseason debut with the team on Sunday, and it sounds like he is quite pleased with the way that he performed in the game.

During an interview this week, Bo Nix offered his reaction to his debut appearance with the team, calling it a “good day.”

“It was a good day,” Nix said. “I thought we ran the ball efficiently, made some good plays in the passing game, converted some third downs, got points when we needed to. It was a good job going into the half with points and then coming out with points. I felt like that was a good point in the game. But overall, I felt like we did a good job. Huge team win.”

During the game, Nix completed 15 of 21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also had three rushes for 17 yards. He said that he felt comfortable running the offense, and it showed.

“I felt pretty good,” Nix said. “We executed well, guys were in the right spots, we moved the ball efficiently a lot of the day. That usually turns into points.”

We’ll have to see whether or not Nix will be able to earn the team’s starting job this preseason.

