The Buffalo Bills are looking to finally get over the thorn in their side that has been Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. The Bills were the only team to beat the Chiefs’ starters in the regular season, but they’ll have to find a way to do it again in the AFC Championship if they want to reach the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Bills will be without one of their most important pieces this time around.

“Coach McDermott has ruled Taylor Rapp out for the AFC Championship game,” the Bills reported on Friday from their official Twitter account.

Fans reacte to the uphill battle the Bills will now be facing on social media.

“Allen needs to have the go ahead to put the whole game on his shoulders. He is smart and knows how to involve his team or take matters in his own hands. Let him do what he does best and keep driving the ball down to the end zone!! Go Bills,” one fan wrote on Twitter in light of the news.

“Bills need to address the strong safety position in upcoming off season. Rapp can’t seem to stay on field. Feel like he’s missed 2/3 of the season,” one fan added.

“We have GOT TO GET MORE DURABILITY ON THE DEFENSIVE SIDE OF THE BALL!!!! These people stay hurt,” wrote another fan.

“Haven’t had a single healthy playoff game since 2020,” one Bills fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Bills defense adapts, especially in light of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s breakout game last week against the Houston Texans.