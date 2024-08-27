Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL running back Frank Gore is widely regarded as one of the best running backs in the history of the NFL. But unfortunately for the Gore family, it is still unclear whether his son, Frank Gore Jr. will get the same opportunity to prove himself at the NFL level.

Gore Jr, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in his final two seasons at Southern Mississippi, received an opportunity to play for the Buffalo Bills in the preseason after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In the preseason, he showed that he can very much thrive in the correct opportunity, rushing for 212 total yards in three games, recording 5.7 yards per carry.

In fact, of all the rookie running backs to participate in the preseason, Gore Jr. graded out the highest on the Pro Football Focus rating system.

The highest-graded rookie RB this preseason Frank Gore Jr – 84.3 👀 pic.twitter.com/PuwXZ542bc — PFF (@PFF) August 26, 2024

Unfortunately, this was not enough for Gore Jr. to earn himself a roster spot on the Bills. The Bills released him on Tuesday on the team’s final cut down to a 53-man roster, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Source: Frank Gore Jr is being released by the #Bills, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 27, 2024

After making such an impression in the preseason, maybe another team will take a chance on Gore and bring him on as either a practice squad player or potentially even a part of their 53-man roster moving forward.

But regardless, it has to be a bit disappointing for Gore to play so well and ultimately still not play himself onto the Bills active roster.

[Jordan Schultz on X]