Each preseason, teams have players who make a surprise impact that can elevate them from a player who may not have made the roster to an important cog in their respective team. However, one standout on the Buffalo Bills will have to look for his big break in the NFL elsewhere.

Frank Gore Jr, the son of former Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore, was one of the more impressive rookies across the league this preseason.

In three games, Gore Jr. rushed for 212 total yards in three games, recording 5.7 yards per carry. Of all the rookie running backs to play in the preseason, Gore Jr. graded out the highest on the Pro Football Focus rating system.

Family lineage alone shows that Gore Jr. should have a very bright future in the NFL if he is anything like his dad. But that future will seemingly not include Gore running the ball for Buffalo this coming season.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Gore Jr. was released by the Bills on Tuesday despite his preseason performance.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for Gore Jr. to make the roster, as he came in as an undrafted free agent. But his preseason performance should at least make it tempting for other NFL teams to potentially take a chance on him this coming season.

