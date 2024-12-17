Credit: USA TODAY

The Buffalo Bills will don the color red against the New England Patriots.

Buffalo announced its plans to wear white on red on white against their longtime AFC East rivals this Sunday. The Bills made news with a post on X that attracted quite a bit of attention.

As the Bills noted, this is a brand new combination for the team:

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!” the Bills exclaimed on X. “We’re dropping a new uniform combination this Sunday,” they announced.

🚨 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐀 𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐋𝐋!! 🚨 We’re dropping a new uniform combination this Sunday.#NEvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/nxZkjUTy0R — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 17, 2024

The team has worn these red jerseys before, but in the past they’ve mixed it with red pants. Instead, this time around they will use their white pants they traditionally wear at home with their blues.

It’s a strong look, that must be said.

The only unfortunate thing, really, is the Bills’ continued lack of red helmets. They used to wear red caps in the 1980s and 90s, popularized in the days of Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, and Bruce Smith. Some day, you figure they’ll trot them out.

The Bills could have all sorts of exciting combos there, particularly an all-red look. That being said, in focusing on the now, Buffalo nailed these, and their fans were over the moon about them online after.

Not only do I see it but we were ready for it…just in case. That’s why we’re that good. https://t.co/aOl7kqGO28 — Gridiron Uniforms (@GridironUniform) December 17, 2024

This needs to be in the regular rotation https://t.co/rc83jKZFsm — 𝕂𝔼🦬 (@bufbillsgirl26) December 17, 2024

We’ll see these exciting threads this Sunday.

