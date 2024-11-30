Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen hasn’t yet taken the field in Week 13. But regardless, he has had an incredible 48 hours, both in his personal life and as a player for the Bills.

On Thursday, the Bills benefitted greatly from the Green Bay Packers defeating on Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Buffalo already had a significant lead in the AFC East. But the Dolphins were the team trailing them the closest in the division.

With the Dolphins’ loss, it is now possible that the Bills can clinch the AFC East with a win on Sunday Night Football over the San Francisco 49ers.

Again, it has largely been assumed that the Bills would win the division considering how poorly each team in the AFC East has played this season.

But now, there is a clear clinching scenario for them to officially become a playoff team.

If that wasn’t good enough news for Allen, he also got a great bit of news in his personal life. On Friday, he and his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld announced their engagement on social media.

Naturally, a number of fans were happy for Allen following the news on social media.

“MVP on and off the field,” one fan wrote on X.

“MVP for this alone,” another fan wrote.

It really doesn’t get much better for someone to learn that they are as close as ever to the postseason professionally and that you are set to get married.

Allen is set to have one ring in his personal life. Who knows, maybe he is very well on his way to another ring with the Bills…

First thing is first, the Bills will need to defeat the 49ers in order to clinch the postseason this week. Luckily for them, they may be catching the 49ers at the exact right time, as they have lost back-to-back games coming into this matchup.

