The Buffalo Bills will travel to Kansas City for Sunday’s AFC Championship game, where they hope to beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time this season and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

It’s going to be all hands on deck as they look to get over the hump and finally depose of the Chiefs in the playoffs. However, the Bills will have to make do without one of their brothers.

According to Pro Football Talk, quarterback Anthony Brown was cut from the team’s practice squad after signing with Buffalo before the team’s divisional-round game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Brown spent a season as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s backup in Baltimore, so he was used on the scout team to help the Buffalo defense prepare. Now, with Jackson defeated and out of the picture, Brown was left without a role and cut from the team on Tuesday.

Fans reacted to the cut on social media.

“1 game away from the superbowl. The NFL is a brutal league,” one fan wrote on Twitter, acknowledging how difficult it is to stay on a roster in the NFL.

“Sign an ex chief now,” one fan added, wanting the team to prepare in a similar manner for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Thank you for your service,” one fan added appreciatively.

It’ll be interesting to see if Brown can work his way back into the league and land on a roster next season.