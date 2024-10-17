Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick began dating 24-year-old cheerleader Jordon Hudson last year, and it sounds like the relationship is getting quite serious.

A source close to the situation recently told OK Magazine that the two are actually heading toward marriage, describing Hudson as “the love of his life.”

“Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn’t that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage,” the insider shared.

“He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy,” the source continued.

Belichick could return to coaching next season and he is expected to have plenty of options if he does, but the source contends that Belichick will consider Hudson in any decision he makes about his future.

“After a year removed from the game on the field, he is going to have some more options, but as it looks now, he will be making the decision not just for himself but with the love of his life, as he wants her to be happy with any decision he is meant to make on any offers he will be given,” the source shared.

But regardless of whether or not he decides to accept another NFL job, it sounds like he is committed to his relationship with Hudson.

“Bill says he believes he’s still got a lot of years left and he wants to spend them with Jordon,” a different source told OK Magazine.

Apparently, Belichick is even considering having children with her.

“He’s not even opposed to starting a family with her and becoming a late-in-life dad,” the source said. “He claims age is just a number and he wants to tie the knot with Jordon!”

It’s certainly an unorthodox relationship, but it seems like it’s working out for them.

We’ll have to see if they do indeed get engaged in the near future.

[OK Magazine]