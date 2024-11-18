Syndication: USA TODAY

Over the summer, Beyoncé released her iconic country album “Cowboy Carter” which earned her a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year, but she has not yet done a live performance of the songs. In a shocking twist, it sounds like she’ll be performing those songs for the first time at halftime of an NFL game for her hometown team.

On Monday afternoon, the Houston Texans announced that Beyoncé would be performing songs from her album “Cowboy Carter” for the first time since the album’s release during the halftime show at the showdown between the Texans and the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, broadcast on Netflix.

“This performance in her hometown of Houston, Texas will be the first live performance of songs from her genre-bending and record-breaking Cowboy Carter album. The 11-time Grammy-nominated, juggernaut recently became the most nominated album by a female artist,” the Texans announced in a statement on Monday.

Needless to say, this is a rather shocking announcement considering it is the first time that she has ever performed any of these songs live, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media. “It’s so exciting stanning Beyoncé this is why I never complain, she will always shock the world in her own time. We are witnessing a real life legend,” one fan wrote on X. “This is why Beyoncé moves in silence. It’s always a joy every time she pops out!” another fan added. “How can she keep one upping herself? I was screaming when I saw the video. Darn woman never let’s us rest, but that’s a goooood thing. Halftime show, here we go!” another fan wrote.

“She is the best living performer & last legend,” one fan wrote. “‘Queen’ isn’t just a title – it’s her legacy.”

“She’s always worth the wait but man I hope I live long to witness whatever she plans to do in the future,” another fan wrote.

“If there’s one thing Beyoncé is going to do, it’s stop the [social media timeline] with any crumb of news,” another fan added.

Clearly, fans are quite excited.

